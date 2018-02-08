8 February 2018

Zimbabwe: SK Meets Italian Envoy

By Farirai Machivenyika

A Zimbabwean business delegation will visit Italy this month to present investment opportunities to potential investors in the European country. This was revealed by Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Enrico De Agostini when he paid a courtesy call on Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo at his offices yesterday.

"I had a very fruitful discussion with your minister of energy," he said. "We recalled the friendly relations between Italy and Zimbabwe and we have been talking about the upcoming visit of Zimbabwean business institutions and business people to Italy on the 21st and 22nd of this month.

"I am very pleased to announce that the energy sector would be part of it, with the participation of Zesa, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority and the ministry of energy and will have full discussions with Italian business people and Italian institutions."

Since the installation of the new Government last year, there has been a drive to market Zimbabwe as a safe investment destination. Ambassador De Agostini expressed satisfaction with the progress being made in the construction of the 120MW Mutare Peaking Plant.

The plant is being constructed by a local company Helcraw Electrical in partnership with Ansaldo Energia of Italy at a cost of $120 million.

"There is an Italian company involved in Mutare and the minister has assured me that good progress is being made and I am very happy to bring this success story with us to Italy," said Ambassador De Agostini.

The plant is one of the projects identified to boost the country's energy requirements and part of the long term solutions to the country's power shortages.

Helcraw obtained the $120 million from AfreximBank for the project.

Meanwhile, Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Toshiyuki Iwado also paid a courtesy call on Minister Khaya Moyo and said they explored ways of furthering relations.

"We had a very nice conversation and how we can further promote our relationship," he said.

"On the energy sector, we shared that energy is very important for the development of the country.

