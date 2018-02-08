Zimbabwe: Banker Sexual Abuse Trial Opens

The trial of Barclays Bank's Beitbridge branch manager, Tsikadzashe Shepard Maisiri (47), who is accused of sexually harassing a female subordinate was yesterday postponed to March 2.

Maisiri denied the charges when the trial opened before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Langton Mukwengi. Prosecutor Mr Oswell Arufandi told the court that in May last year, Maisiri approached the complainant and proposed to her, but was turned down.

In the same month, he found the woman cleaning the banking hall and slapped her behind. The complainant protested and Maisiri allegedly told her that she was missing out since he was loaded with cash.

Mr Arufandi said in June, Maisiri found the victim cleaning the toilets and fondled her breasts and slapped her behind again. The prosecutor said the man continued with the onslaught until the woman reported the matter to other workmates in October leading to his arrest.