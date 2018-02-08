Zibagwe Rural District councillors are demanding motor cycles for use during the campaign for the upcoming elections.

ZRDC has budgeted (2018) for the motor cycles for its 33 councillors.

"I was expecting to see the issue of motor cycles being raised in this meeting since the matter was raised last year. However, I want to enquire on the progress made so far pertaining to the bikes?" councillor Rangania Chauke asked in the recently held council meeting.

The motorbikes, Chauke said, are a necessity as the country is gripped with elections this year.

He said the bikes will be a great convenience in "accessing impenetrable areas" in the councillors' various rural wards.

"We want the motorcycles to access impenetrable areas in our various wards. The nation is gripped with the approaching elections. We will need those motor bikes for campaigning," said Chauke.

According to the Finance Committee minutes, it was suggested that council should deduct the motor cycle's funds from the councillors' allowances.

Council Chief Executive Officer, Farayi Machaya, told councillors to be patient on the matter since it has to be taken up to the parent ministry.

"It is within our 2018 budget that councillors are supposed to get motor cycles," said Machaya.

He added, "We are looking into the matter to see how best we can go about it. We are also supposed to get the ministerial approval as we are also looking at the cost."

Meanwhile, the council has recently coughed up $6 000 towards mobile phones for its senior management.

Councillors have raised concern over the purchases since the local authority is struggling financially.

According to finance committee minutes, management has since defended the move saying it was their benefit as people, "are able to call on a mobile phone which is directed to service delivery."

Management said they implemented the 2009 council resolution which indicated that council should acquire cell phones for grade 9 to 11managers.

Council is also expected to purchase tablets for the councillors as stipulated in the 2018 budget.

"The issue of tablets for councillors is stipulated in the 2018 budget, however the tablets would be procured in batches due to non-availability of funds," read part of the minutes.