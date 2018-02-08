8 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chadema's Tambwe Hizza Is No More

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — A Chadema cadre, Mr Tambwe Hiza has died.

He passed away on Thursday February 8 at his Mbagala Kizuiani home in the city.

Mr Hizza was part of the campaign team for Chadema's Kinondoni constituency parliamentary candidate, Mr Salum Mwalimu in the by-election to be held in 11 days to come.

Speaking to The Citizen, Chadema Head of information unit Mr Tumaini Makene, said they have received the information with great shock.

On his part, Mr Mwalimu said the late Tambwe was a very important person to his campaign team.

"He campaigned for me yesterday (Wednesday). I'm saddened by the news," said Mr Mwalimu.

Hizza joined Chadema in 2015 from the ruling party CCM, where he had served as the head of propaganda in the office of the secretary for ideology and publicity.

Before joining CCM, Mr Hizza was member of NCCR-Mageuzi prior to which, he was firce to reckon with within the Civic United Front (CUF).

In the 2015 general election campaign, he was part of the campaign team for Chadema's presidential candidate Mr Edward Lowassa.

