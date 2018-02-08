7 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Gives High Instructions to Concerned Governmental Sectors and Services to Remain Mobilized, Redouble Efforts to Alleviate Impact of Snowfall & Heavy Rains in Affected Regions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the concerned governmental sectors and services to remain mobilized and redouble efforts to alleviate the negative impact of snowfall, heavy rains and sharp drop in temperatures in some prefectures and provinces of the Kingdom, and to take steps to open up the affected areas and provide assistance and support to their populations, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday in a statement.

The Sovereign also ordered the continuation of efforts through the full mobilization of all logistical and human resources to help populations in the concerned regions face the effects of climate change and bad weather conditions, the statement added.

Morocco

Sahara Negotiations - Redux or Moving Forward ?

Horst Kohler, the United Nations Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, recently announced his plan to… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.