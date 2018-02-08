Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the concerned governmental sectors and services to remain mobilized and redouble efforts to alleviate the negative impact of snowfall, heavy rains and sharp drop in temperatures in some prefectures and provinces of the Kingdom, and to take steps to open up the affected areas and provide assistance and support to their populations, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday in a statement.

The Sovereign also ordered the continuation of efforts through the full mobilization of all logistical and human resources to help populations in the concerned regions face the effects of climate change and bad weather conditions, the statement added.