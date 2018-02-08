Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation of Plan of Action

Asmara — The Ministry of Education conducted a meeting on 6 and 7 February with a view to evaluate the implementation of activities of 2017 and on the plan of action for 2018.

Indicating that the meeting was conducted at the time in which the Ministry is conducting rigorous evaluation on the activities implemented from 2013 to 2017 and charting out five years plan of action, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, called for integrated effort and participation of all units of the Ministry in the implementation and development of the teaching and learning process.

At the meeting the departments of Adult Education, Technical and Vocational Training, Finance and Administration, General Education, Research and Human Resources Development as well as the branches of Boarding Schools and Information Technology presented activity reports.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the progress and challenges encountered in adult education, effort to develop the quality of education, programs to develop human resources and their progress, as well as the situation of boarding schools. They also adopted recommendations including the establishment of teachers' training centers in the regions and conducting sustainable performance appraisal of members.