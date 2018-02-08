Eritrea: International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM Observed

Asmara — International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM was observed on 5 February at national level here in the capital under the theme "End of FGM is Political Stance".

Speaking at the event in which senior Government officials and heads of national associations took part, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, Chairperson of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), said that the day is a reminder for renewing pledge for an end to FGM that the Eritrean women fought for many years. Ms. Tekea also called for integrated effort not only to abolish the practice of FGM but also harmful practices that are physically and psychologically affecting women.

Indicating that eradication of FGM worldwide is part of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health, pointed out that Eritrea is rigorously working to that end. Minister Amina also called on women not to repeat the pain they experienced on their children.

Ms. Susan Ngongi, UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Eritrea, expressed appreciation for the effort the Government of Eritrea is exerting towards reducing FGM to zero in accordance with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

It is to be recalled that the Eritrean Government issued legal notice 158/2007 to abolish the practice of FGM.