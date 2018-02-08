Eritrea: Workshop On Law Conducted to College Students

Mendefera — Workshop on law was conducted to the students of the Adi-Keih College of Arts and Social Sciences and College of Business and Economics, report indicates.

At the workshop in which lecturers and administrators of the two colleges participated, Commander of Police in the Southern Region Col. Zemichael Tekliya gave extensive briefing on the mission and objective of police and called on the students to enhance their awareness on law and cooperate with the police alongside their academic activities.

In the same vein, in a seminar he conducted with the residents of the AdiQuala town, the head of crime prevention in the Southern Region Maj. Weldu Zeweldi stating that the family is the foundation called on parents to monitor the behavior of their children and strengthen participation in preventing crimes and traffic accidents.

Likewise, the Commander of Foro Police station, Captain Beraki Teklemariam indicated that the number of drivers that breach traffic rules is increasing and called on the residents to maximize cooperation with members of the police in ensuring peace of the town and for adhering to the cultural values of the society. Cap. Beraki made the call at a meeting he conducted with residents of Foro semi urban.