Tanzania: Advocate Kibatala Lands in Mbeya, Takes Over Sugu's Case

Mbeya — Advocate Peter Kibatala has arrived at the Mbeya Resident Magistrate's Court where he is expected to represent Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Mbilinyi alias Sugu and Southern Highlands Zone secretary Emmanuel Masonga.

Mr Sugu and Mr Masonga face charges of using inappropriate language against President John Magufuli on December 30, last year, during a public rally held at Mwenge Primary School grounds here.

Mr Kibatala, who arrived in Mbeya on Thursday, February 8, from Dar es Salaam is expected to take up the representative role to the accused opposition leaders after withdrawal of previous lawyers, Mr Boniface Mwakubusi, Ms Sabina Yongo and Mr Hekima Mwasipu.

Mr Sugu and Mr Masonga will start testifying today.

State Attorney Joseph Pande has told people at the court chamber that case would start 11am.