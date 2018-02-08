6 February 2018

Africa: El Kaabi Named Total Man of the Tournament

Tournament sensation Ayoub El Kaabi has been adjudged the best player of the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018.

El Kaabi was presented with the Total man of the Tournament award moments after aiding host Morocco beat Nigeria 4-0 in the final on Sunday in Casablanca. The RS Berkane forward also finished top scorer after netting nine goals in six games.

He also had a place in the team of the tournament.

Below are the details of the awards;

Total Man of the Tournament: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

Top scorer: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) - 9 goals

Fair Play: Morocco

Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Akram El Hadi (Sudan)

Defenders: Omer Suliman (Sudan), Stephen Eze (Nigeria), Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Solomon Ojo (Nigeria), Walid El Karti (Morocco), Salaheddine Saidi (Morocco), Zakaria Hadraf (Morocco), Abdulrahman Ramadhan (Libya)

Forwards: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Saleh Taher (Libya)

Substitutes

Anas Zniti (Morocco), Sand Masaud (Libya), Vladimir Antonio (Angola), Bader Hasan (Libya), Augustine Mulenga (Zambia), Saifeldin Bakhit (Sudan), Ismail El Haddad (Morocco)

