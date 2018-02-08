8 February 2018

European Union Naval Force Somalia (Northwood)

East Africa: EU Navfor Promoting Indian Ocean Cooperation

Rear Admiral Alfonso Nanclares, EU NAVFOR Deputy Commander, extended Operation Atalanta's commitment support to the Regional Centre for Operational Coordination (RCOC) in the Seychelles.

On Monday 5th February Admiral Nanclares met Mr Ronny Maratiken, the Deputy Director of the RCOC, and H.E. Lionel Majeste-Larrouy, the French and EU Ambassador to the Seychelles. This follows a recent visit by Indian Ocean delegates to EU NAVFOR in London.

As part of the wider EU effort to strengthen regional resources EU NAVFOR is working with regional partners, including the Indian Ocean Commission, to improve maritime capabilities. Admiral Nanclares said: "This was a great opportunity to help support and develop capabilities in the region". He went on to say, "We now have a greater understanding of how we can help each other both now and in the future".

Operation Atalanta is committed to supporting regional partners in preventing piracy across the Western Indian Ocean. When six pirates attacked the MV Ever Dynamic last November, EU NAVFOR's Italian warship ITS Fasan captured and transferred them to the Seychelles for a legal finish. If convicted the suspected pirates could face up to 30 years in a detention facility. During the meetings all delegates expressed "confidence in the capability of the Seychellois to fairly and successfully prosecute the suspects handed over in November 2017".

