8 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Concern for Human Rights Lawyer Detained By Sudan Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum North — Observers have expressed concern about human rights lawyer Hanan Hasan, who has been in the custody of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) without being yet released.

Hasan, of Lawyers without Borders, was arrested at El Safiya police station in Khartoum North while performing her duty on January 31.

Witnesses said she went to at El Safiya police station where she introduced herself and her profession to start procedures for bail for those detained after being arrested at a mass demonstration at Shambat Square in Khartoum North.

Witnesses said the security agents beat her without taking into account her position and the immunity she is granted by the law.

Witnesses said after assaulting the lawyer, the security took her in a Hilux to a place where no one knows yet.

* Lawyers Without Borders is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to promote rule of law around the world by leveraging and promoting pro bono service to meet the needs to the underserved, build capacity in justice sectors and support transitions and development aimed at protecting human rights, all with a neutral orientation.

Sudan

Students Protest in North Kordofan, Khartoum March Foiled By Security

El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, witnessed a peaceful demonstration yesterday carried out by university students… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.