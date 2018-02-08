8 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prime Minister to Meet Cash Crop Dealers in Mwanza Next Week

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, is expected to travel to Mwanza on February 15 where he will meet traders who deal in cash crops.

The PM revealed this in Parliament on Thursday, February 9 during the Question and Answers Session.

He was responding to a question by Mr Richard Ndassa (Sumve - CCM), who sought to know what the government was doing to promote business in cotton, saying cash crop growers in his constituency were facing a several challenges.

Responding, the premier said the government had started prioritizing cash crops such as cotton, cashew nut, tea, tobacco and coffee.

That's when he promised that he would meet the business community in Mwanza this month, to discuss with dealers in the cash crops as part of the strategies to boost production and sales of the crops.

