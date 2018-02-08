Tanzania: Chadema Piles Pressure Over Alleged Abduction

Dar es Salaam — The opposition Chadema has continued condemning incidents of kidnappings and abduction of opposition party members as well as failure by the security forces to take stringent measures, saying it is a sign of diminishing democracy in the country.

Briefing the press on Wednesday, the party's secretary general, Dr Vincent Mashinji, said they were disappointed by the direction of the country and failure by security forces to take Chadema's grievances seriously.

"I am frustrated with the abduction of our candidate for Buhangaza Ward in Muleba District, Kagera Region, Mr Nelson Makoti. According to Mr Makoti, a group of people waylaid him while he was on his way home and took him to their car- covered his eyes with a black piece of cloth and drove him to a destination he wasn't aware of and threatened to kill him if he refused to take Sh8 milion to give up his candidature at Buhangaza Ward," he lamented.

Mr Makoti, being a pastor, refused to take the money and was brutally beaten up and later abandoned at the gate of a nearby hospital in a bad condition," he explained, adding that: "As we speak today Mr Makoti has been referred to Dar es Salaam and he is expected to be taken to Kenya for further treatment."

The official further said: "After the incident, we reported the matter to the police in Muleba but no action has been taken to aid investigations into the incident. We will continue to raise our voices on the abuse of democracy, firmly believing that one day it will fully be adhered to make our people proud of their country."

"We will not tire in our efforts to hold the government accountable on our democracy, hoping that the ignorance we are seeing in our security forces will end. Otherwise, citizens themselves will take action. I reiterate our call to NEC to be a neutral watchdog to ensure the by-elections are held in a level playing field," Dr Mashinji added.Dar es Salaam. The opposition Chadema has continued condemning incidents of kidnappings and abduction of opposition party members as well as failure by the security forces to take stringent measures, saying it is a sign of diminishing democracy in the country.

Briefing the press yesterday, the party's secretary general, Dr Vincent Mashinji, said they were disappointed by the direction of the country and failure by security forces to take Chadema's grievances seriously.

"I am frustrated with the abduction of our candidate for Buhangaza Ward in Muleba District, Kagera Region, Mr Nelson Makoti. According to Mr Makoti, a group of people waylaid him while he was on his way home and took him to their car- covered his eyes with a black piece of cloth and drove him to a destination he wasn't aware of and threatened to kill him if he refused to take Sh8 milion to give up his candidature at Buhangaza Ward," he lamented.

Mr Makoti, being a pastor, refused to take the money and was brutally beaten up and later abandoned at the gate of a nearby hospital in a bad condition," he explained, adding that: "As we speak today Mr Makoti has been referred to Dar es Salaam and he is expected to be taken to Kenya for further treatment."

The official further said: "After the incident, we reported the matter to the police in Muleba but no action has been taken to aid investigations into the incident. We will continue to raise our voices on the abuse of democracy, firmly believing that one day it will fully be adhered to make our people proud of their country."

"We will not tire in our efforts to hold the government accountable on our democracy, hoping that the ignorance we are seeing in our security forces will end. Otherwise, citizens themselves will take action. I reiterate our call to NEC to be a neutral watchdog to ensure the by-elections are held in a level playing field," Dr Mashinji added.