Photo: MDC-T/Twitter

MDC-T's Twitter account also tweeted Nelson Chamisa's alleged appointment.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has denied replacing acting president Elias Mudzuri with youthful deputy Nelson Chamisa as claimed by party director of communications Luke Tamborinyoka.

Tamborinyoka issued a statement Wednesday indicating that Tsvangirai had appointed Chamisa to act as both party leader and MDC Alliance chairperson "until the president returns".

Tsvangirai is being treated for colon cancer in South African hospital amid claims that his condition is rapidly deteriorating.

And as MDC-T internal power struggle deteriorates to a circus, the former Prime Minister rejected his spokesman's statement in a letter addressed to Mudzuri.

"I have been advised of communication being circulated within the party and the public generally regarding changes to MDC-T authority levels.

"This communication is false as I have made no such changes in the roles and responsibilities of MDC-T VPs," the statement said.

Tsvangirai added: "This letter serves to confirm that the authority I vested in you to act as the president of the MDC-T party still stands and any other pronouncements are null, void and invalid."

However, party deputy treasurer Chalton Hwende immediately took to social media to rubbish Tsvangirai's purported reversal of Chamisa's elevation.

"Fake logo, fake salutation and signature," said Hwende. He included a slew of statements from provincial structures purportedly "endorsing" Chamisa's new found position as head of the party and alliance with other fringe opposition parties.

But national spokesperson Obert Gutu also took to Twitter saying, "I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon. Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC-T".

Reports early this week claimed Tsvangirai was on life support raising questions around the authenticity of both state attributed to the stricken opposition strongman.

Chamisa, Mudzuri, and co-VP Thokozani Khupe are locked in a bitter power tussle which also includes party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Meanwhile, Tamborinyoka was due to address a press conference in Harare later Thursday.