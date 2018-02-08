Mauritius: Prime Minister Expresses Determination to Modernise Road Infrastructure

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, expressed his strong determination to modernise road infrastructure so as to relieve motorists from the heavy traffic flow and at the same improve the quality of life of citizens.

He was speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the La Brasserie-La Marie Link Road in the presence of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, and other personalities. Mr. Jugnauth emphasised the imperative to enhance the road network with a view to meet the current demand and needs of the population for future development.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Link Road of a length of 1,1 km along with a 2- arpent parking space is part of Government's endeavours to improve infrastructure and amenities for the forthcoming pilgrimage to Ganga Talao. The Link Road will ensure better traffic fluidity and curb traffic congestion in the area, he said, adding that Government is embarking on a series of road infrastructure projects to improve the road network for the benefits of one and all.

He also gave assurance that everything will be done so that the pilgrimage to Ganga Talao in the context of the Maha Shivaratree festival takes place in the best and safest possible conditions. He invited pilgrims to take precautionary measures on their way to Ganga Talao, demonstrate discipline and follow safety instructions.

Various security measures, he added, will be provided at Ganga Talao for the Maha Shivaratree festival namely: 24 hrs camera surveillance by the Police Force; free wifi connection at Grand Bassin; and also the accessibility to the mobile application my.t weather developed by Mauritius Telecom.

For his part, Minister Bodha recalled that the completion of the Link Road was within schedule and will ease access to Ganga Talao. He further observed that according to forecast of the Police Force, around 450 000 pilgrims and about 35 000 vehicles are expected at Ganga Talao during the pilgrimage for the Maha Shivaratree festival.