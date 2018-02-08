8 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Orders Rollout of 200,000-Strong Nationwide CHIPS

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pexels
By Judd-Leonard Okafor

The federal health ministry is to ensure roll out of the Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) Programme nationwide, involving some 200,000 agents, the presidency has directed.

It comes after President Muhammadu Buhari launched a pilot of the programme at Kwandare, Lafia council area, on a state visit to Nasarawa on Tuesday.

He directed the health ministry to "synergise with other states to roll out the programme to enable the less-privileged and the rural dwellers to have access to health services."

CHIPS, developed by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, aims to link health work force to rural and underserved communities in hopes of bridging gaps in access to health care.

It is a step away from the village health worker concept established by the agency, said health minister Isaac Adewole, adding the initiative was to improve and provide equitable coverage for essential health services especially those related to maternal and child survival.

"We hope that eventually the implementation of the basic health care provision fund will support this, but then we have a strong state support which is very significant," he said.

Under CHIPS, agents will go from house to house to provide first aid care and health education, explained NPHCDA executive director Faisal Shuaib.

CHIPS agents selected from communities will stimulate residents to seek care in primary health centres closest to them.

"They will play roles of effective demand generation and health behaviour change communication, provide basic emergency services to households, support community surveillance, collect and transmit household level health-related information on a regular basis and so much more," Shuaib said.

A full rollout of CHIPS could see some 200,000 agents working nationwide, making it the "largest aggregation of community health workers in Africa," said Shuaib.

Nigeria

Buhari Fails to End Worsening Fuel Scarcity Across Nigeria

In what appears the worst fuel crisis in the country in recent history, petrol users in Nigeria have for two months… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.