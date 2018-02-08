8 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Sets Compensation Fund for Artisanal Miners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Licensed artisanal miners will soon benefit from a compensation fund which has been put in place by the government to protect the welfare of the miners who are exposed to occupational hazards, the parliament has heard.

Minerals Deputy Minister Deo Biteko said in the national assembly in Dodoma that the fund has been established as per the Workers' Compensation Act of 2008.

Mr Biteko was responding to a question from special seats MP Anna Gidarya who sought to know if the government was making any efforts to compensate miners - holding mining blocks of Tanzanite in Mererani, Simanjiro District - but who also face occupational hazards when mining.

According to Mr Biteko, said the government has reviewed cases where miners are involved in accidents during mining and found out that most of them were not exercising caution to avoid the risks associated with the mining exercise.

"I am now asking all miners to be cautious whenever they get down to work. This will help them protect their health and life," said Biteko, promising that the government would also embark on a program to raise awareness on the occupational health hazards associated with mining.

Tanzania

Govt in Huge Plan to Decongest Dar

In a calculated move which will save billions of shillings Tanzania's economy loses daily, the government has outlined a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.