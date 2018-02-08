Tanzania Sets Compensation Fund for Artisanal Miners

Dodoma — Licensed artisanal miners will soon benefit from a compensation fund which has been put in place by the government to protect the welfare of the miners who are exposed to occupational hazards, the parliament has heard.

Minerals Deputy Minister Deo Biteko said in the national assembly in Dodoma that the fund has been established as per the Workers' Compensation Act of 2008.

Mr Biteko was responding to a question from special seats MP Anna Gidarya who sought to know if the government was making any efforts to compensate miners - holding mining blocks of Tanzanite in Mererani, Simanjiro District - but who also face occupational hazards when mining.

According to Mr Biteko, said the government has reviewed cases where miners are involved in accidents during mining and found out that most of them were not exercising caution to avoid the risks associated with the mining exercise.

"I am now asking all miners to be cautious whenever they get down to work. This will help them protect their health and life," said Biteko, promising that the government would also embark on a program to raise awareness on the occupational health hazards associated with mining.