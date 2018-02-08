Tanzanian, Turkish Traders in Partnership On Pawpaws

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Living Green Network, popularly known by its Kiswahili acronym Mkikita, is set to expand the market for pawpaws, thanks to its new found partnership with Turkish traders.

In view of this, Mkikita has organised training - to be held on February 24, 2018 - that aims at equipping farmers with the right knowledge on how to conduct the trade.

Mkikita experts will train the growers in the presence of traders from Turkey, who are expected in the country on February 23, Mkikita chief executive officer Adam Ngamange said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"Turkey has been doing well in farming and marketing technologies. Cooperating with them in agribusiness, especially in pawpaw growing and marketing is a good opportunity for us," he said.

The training is codenamed "Papai Salama Open Speech".

"It (the training) will acquaint members with new farming techniques... . It will be conducted by means of an open speech," he said.

At least 500 members and non-members of the network are expected to take part in the event.

Tanzania Living Green Network has also signed an agreement with Hope for All organisation in the endeavour to develop the right agricultural technologies for the general good of farmers' economic prosperity.