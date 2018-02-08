8 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian, Turkish Traders in Partnership On Pawpaws

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Living Green Network, popularly known by its Kiswahili acronym Mkikita, is set to expand the market for pawpaws, thanks to its new found partnership with Turkish traders.

In view of this, Mkikita has organised training - to be held on February 24, 2018 - that aims at equipping farmers with the right knowledge on how to conduct the trade.

Mkikita experts will train the growers in the presence of traders from Turkey, who are expected in the country on February 23, Mkikita chief executive officer Adam Ngamange said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"Turkey has been doing well in farming and marketing technologies. Cooperating with them in agribusiness, especially in pawpaw growing and marketing is a good opportunity for us," he said.

The training is codenamed "Papai Salama Open Speech".

"It (the training) will acquaint members with new farming techniques... . It will be conducted by means of an open speech," he said.

At least 500 members and non-members of the network are expected to take part in the event.

Tanzania Living Green Network has also signed an agreement with Hope for All organisation in the endeavour to develop the right agricultural technologies for the general good of farmers' economic prosperity.

Tanzania

Govt in Huge Plan to Decongest Dar

In a calculated move which will save billions of shillings Tanzania's economy loses daily, the government has outlined a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.