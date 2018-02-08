8 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Public Universities Get Vice-Chancellors

Photo: Daily Nation
Murang’a University's new boss is Prof Dickson Nyariki (left) and Prof Paul Wainaina of Kenyatta University.
By Ouma Wanzala

Six public universities have now substantive vice-chancellors after more than one and a half years of waiting.

Five of the six universities received their charters in 2016 and have had acting bosses while Kenyatta University vice-chancellor Olive Mugenda retired in 2016.

Prof Paul Wainaina who has been acting as vice-chancellor at Kenyatta University has been confirmed, so was Prof Daniel Njiru of University of Embu.

University of Nairobi deputy vice-chancellor in charge of research Prof Lucy Irungu is the new vice-chancellor of Machakos University while Rongo University's new vice-chancellor is Prof Samuel Gudu.

Prof Mary Ndung'u was confirmed as Kirinyaga vice-chancellor while Murang'a University's new boss is Prof Dickson Nyariki.

Moi University, however, will have to wait longer as acting vice-chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro was not confirmed.

The appointments were made by immediate former Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on January 26.

