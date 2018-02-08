8 February 2018

Nigeria: Access Bank Lagos Marathon - Athletes Warned Against Alcohol

By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — The Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the marathon, Dr Bukola Bojuwoye, has warned local and international athletes taking part in the 2018 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon against drinking alcohol and taking other prohibited foods.

In a chat with Daily Trust yesterday, Bojuwoye said, over the last two editions, he noticed that some athletes would have gone clubbing or consumed a lot of alcohol a night before the marathon, and would end up losing the marathon.

Bojuwoye, urged participants to be vigilant of what they eat and drink to avoid running stomach or other issues which could lead them to frequent toilet visits.

He specifically warned the athletes to be wary of oily food and peppery foods so as to have the needed energy to compete and win.

"All marathoners should drink lots of water and take fruits. They should eat foods and fruits that have been properly washed to avoid diarrhoea. They should also stay away from alcohol so as to run faster and farther. Alcohol cannot get you to run a race. Someone who has gone to club on Friday night, drank a lot of alcohol, won't be able to properly participate in the marathon.

"By the time you want to run at 6:30, you won't have eaten. Before now, a marathoner should have been practicing with how to eat and drink while running," he said.

