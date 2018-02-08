8 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bua Group to Construct 220-Bed Specialist Hospital in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Arinze Illoani

BUA Group has announced plans to construct a N7.5billion specialist hospital in Kano State.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu, during a courtesy visit by the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to BUA Group's Corporate Headquarters in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Abdulsamad Rabiu thanked the governor for the visit and commended his strides towards making Kano State a viable destination for businesses.

Abdulsamad also expressed contentment with the Private-Public Partnership initiatives of the Kano State Government and assured that BUA Group was willing to collaborate with the state on various projects.

He said the specialist hospital would be built by BUA Foundation in the heart of Kano City. Abdulsamad Rabiu said the proposed 220-bed specialist hospital would cover 15,000sqm with the most modern imaging and diagnostic equipment.

Ganduje on his expressed delight over BUA's multi-million dollar BUA Rice Mill in Kano State which is the largest in Nigeria. He said the people of Kano State are proud of BUA's contribution to Nigeria's economy and commended the Group for promoting local production to reduce over dependence on foreign made goods.

Nigeria

Buhari Fails to End Worsening Fuel Scarcity Across Nigeria

In what appears the worst fuel crisis in the country in recent history, petrol users in Nigeria have for two months… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.