Nigeria: Bua Group to Construct 220-Bed Specialist Hospital in Kano

BUA Group has announced plans to construct a N7.5billion specialist hospital in Kano State.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu, during a courtesy visit by the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to BUA Group's Corporate Headquarters in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Abdulsamad Rabiu thanked the governor for the visit and commended his strides towards making Kano State a viable destination for businesses.

Abdulsamad also expressed contentment with the Private-Public Partnership initiatives of the Kano State Government and assured that BUA Group was willing to collaborate with the state on various projects.

He said the specialist hospital would be built by BUA Foundation in the heart of Kano City. Abdulsamad Rabiu said the proposed 220-bed specialist hospital would cover 15,000sqm with the most modern imaging and diagnostic equipment.

Ganduje on his expressed delight over BUA's multi-million dollar BUA Rice Mill in Kano State which is the largest in Nigeria. He said the people of Kano State are proud of BUA's contribution to Nigeria's economy and commended the Group for promoting local production to reduce over dependence on foreign made goods.