7 February 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Government Ends Peace Talks Boycott

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jason Patinkin
Civilians fleeing Kajo Keji county, toward the southern border with Uganda
By Fred Oluoch

The South Sudanese government ended a boycott Tuesday after mediators accepted the participation of its entire delegation in the revitalisation forum.

The second phase of High-Level Revitalisation Forum began on Monday in neighbouring Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

But the government delegation skipped the talks when the Igad-led mediation team refused to accept its extra participants having limited the seats of parties to the talks to 12 members each.

The South Sudanese officials had insisted that their delegation included a number of advisers and experts needed to tackle a number of issues being debated in the forum.

But Juba appears to be prepared to throw more spanners in the works after the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth, said that the President Salva Kiir's administration is not prepared to negotiate issues such as the restructure of government and army.

The second phase of the revitalisation will also discuss the implementation of a permanent ceasefire and deliberate on revised and realistic timeline for the general election.

South Sudan plunged into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

A peace deal signed two years later collapsed in July 2016 when fresh fighting in the capital Juba forced Machar into exile.

The renewed violence spread across the country, and numerous new armed opposition groups have formed, further complicating peace efforts.

South Sudan

First Female Pilot Aluel Bol Aluenge Rises to the Position of Captain

Today we celebrate yet another remarkable feat by Capt Aluel Bol Aluenge, South Sudan's first commercial pilot who has… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.