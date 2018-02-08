Kenya: Zarika Punches Her Way to December Award

World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight women's champion, Fatuma 'Iron Fist' Zarika has set her sights on landing more bouts this year as she aims to raise her profile.

Speaking on Thursday in Nairobi after she was named the StarTimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the month for December 2017, the 34-year-old said she was confident of retaining her title once again.

She was unanimously voted by a panel of journalists following her successful title defence against Zambian Catherine Phiri at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi on December 2.

Zarika won the bout by a unanimous points decision after she scored 97-92, 98-91 and 99-92 from the three international judges who presided over the fight.

The victory in front of an adoring home support extended her record to 29-12-2, of which 17 have been via knock-outs.

The victory saw Zarika bestowed Head of State Commendation (HSC) honour by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya celebrated her 54th Jamhuri Day on December 12.

"I was happy to retain the belt. The win was a true testimony that hard work pays in the end. I'm hoping to defend the title again this year," said Zarika.

WON SH100,000

Zarika beat chess ace, Joyce Nyaruai, and Safari rally speedster, Carl Tundo, to be the sixth recipient of the award.

The mother of two walked away with a trophy, a StarTimes 42-inch digital TV and Sh100,000.

"This is a great surprise, thank you StarTimes for being the sponsors and SJAK for considering me for this prize. This truly goes a long way to inspire and motivate me to work harder. It is also an inspiration to other boxers," she added.

"Zarika has been outstanding throughout in her career. We are humbled to present her this award. She is an inspiration to many, especially girls who are eager to take up boxing as a career in the future," StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR, Japheth Akhulia said.

SJAK chairman, Chris Mbaisi, said the association ventured into the monthly award scheme to give non-football players a chance to be recognised.

"We are happy that these awards are already inspiring players to work hard to accomplish their aim," Mbaisi noted.

Other athletes who have been honoured with the SJAK/StarTimes award are Simon Kibai Cherono (Deaflympics), Helen Obiri (athletics), Janet Okelo (rugby), Ismail Changawa (tennis) and Edith Wisa (volleyball).