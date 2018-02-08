South Africa: Ramaphosa Promises Quick End to Zuma Saga

South Africa's ruling ANC party President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a speedy resolution to the country's current leadership crisis.

Mr Ramaphosa issued a statement Wednesday saying the feedback he gave the National Assembly Speaker was that the discussions with President Jacob Zuma were constructive and lay a basis for a speedy resolution of the matter.

He also said they would give the final report "in a few days".

Mr Ramaphosa's feedback followed the postponement of the Wednesday National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, whose agenda was to discuss President Zuma's future.

The ANC top brass met with President Zuma in Pretoria on Sunday in an unsuccessful bid to persuade him to resign. NEC is the body that can recall the state president.

President Zuma faces a no-confidence vote on February 22.

Indications are that if President Zuma refuses to resign, a motion of no-confidence sponsored by the ANC would be used to seal his fate.

The controversial leader was behind the ouster of Mr Mbeki in 2008, shortly after taking over the helm of the ANC. His ANC successor, Mr Ramaphosa, is out to pull off a similar move before President Zuma's second term ends next year.

President Zuma has been South Africa's most controversial post-apartheid leader. His second term in office has been marked by economic decline and countless allegations of corruption.

For the first time in the history of South Africa, the State of the Nation Address (Sona) had to be called off on opposition parties' request until President Zuma's fate is decided. The Sona had been scheduled for Thursday in Cape Town.

It will now be held at a date yet to be announced.