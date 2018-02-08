South Africa: Parliament Must Schedule Motion of No Confidence for Tuesday

press release

South Africa cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, and their respective factions, continue to fight over the terms of Zuma's exit. We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible.

As public servants, it is our duty to place the best interests of the country before party political interests. While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the Presidency, corruption continues, and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives.

It is for that reason that I have consulted with the leadership of the EFF, and we have resolved to call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to schedule an urgent sitting of Parliament this coming Tuesday, 13 February 2018, for the Motion of No Confidence in Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on. A letter from the EFF will be sent to her office reflecting this urgent call.

This will allow for Parliament to debate and vote on the EFF's Motion of No Confidence in Jacob Zuma. Parliament elects a President, and Parliament removes a President. It is not done behind closed doors at Luthuli House.

Cyril Ramaphosa is currently the Leader of Government Business in Parliament. It would be remiss of him to neglect his responsibility in this regard, and therefore I call on Mr Ramaphosa to support this call, and to ensure that the Motion of No Confidence is debated without delay.

Moreover, there must be an urgent sitting of Parliament's Programming Committee, in order for Parliament's agenda to be finalised, and so that the work of the people can continue.

Lastly, we flatly reject any amnesty agreement or special deal for President Zuma. He is not above the law, and must still face the 783 criminal charges illegally dropped over a decade ago and which the courts have now revived.

Cyril Ramaphosa cannot talk anti-corruption, yet broker an amnesty deal for the corrupt in the ANC. Any attempt to do so will be opposed with everything we've got. Jacob Zuma will retire in prison, where he should have been years ago.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic