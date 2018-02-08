South Africa: Ramaphosa to Brief South Africa On President Zuma's Future

South Africa's ruling ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, on President Jacob Zuma's future late on Wednesday.

Mr Ramaphosa, who also serves as President Zuma's deputy in government, held talks with the embattled leader on Tuesday in Cape Town.

Following that meeting, which the African National Congress has described as constructive, the ruling party has since confirmed that the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has been cancelled. The agenda of the urgent meeting was to discuss President Zuma's future.

ANC deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said the two agreed to work together.

"Ramaphosa sounds extremely happy," Ms Duarte said, fuelling speculation that a deal for the South African leader's exit had been ironed out.

Ms Mbete said she was waiting for feedback.

"In this day there will be some progress which the president of the ANC will be ready to come back to us about," Ms Mbete said.

Zuma exit

According to newspaper reports in South Africa, the ANC's NEC was seeking a Thabo-Mbeki-like dignified exit for President Zuma.

The party's top brass met with President Zuma in Pretoria on Sunday in an unsuccessful bid to persuade him to resign. NEC is the body that can recall the state president.

President Zuma faces a no-confidence vote on February 22.

Indications are that if President Zuma refuses to resign, a motion of no-confidence sponsored by the ANC would be used to seal his fate.

The controversial leader was behind the ouster of Mr Mbeki in 2008, shortly after taking over the helm of the ANC. His ANC successor, Mr Ramaphosa, is out to pull off a similar move before President Zuma's second term ends next year.

President Zuma has been South Africa's most controversial post-apartheid leader. His second term in office has been marked by economic decline and countless allegations of corruption.

For the first time in the history of South Africa, the State of the Nation Address (Sona) had to be called off on opposition parties' request until President Zuma's fate is decided. The Sona had been scheduled for Thursday in Cape Town.

It will now be held at a date yet to be announced.