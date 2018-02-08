Angola: Combination of Synergies to Reduce Female Illiteracy Defended

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Domingos da Silva Neto, defended Wednesday in Luanda the combination of synergies to reduce the levels of female illiteracy.

The official made the statement at the opening ceremony of a seminar on women and science, held in the ambit of the 11th of February, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

According to the Secretary of State, female illiteracy and other factors such as motherhood are among the causes of the reduced number of women in scientific research.