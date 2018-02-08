Somalia: Political Leaders to Wrap up Key Forum in Mogadishu

The leaders of Somalia's Federal government and regional states are expected to wrap up a two-day high-level conference in Mogadishu, with focus on national security. The meeting which was attended by the Presidents of Jubbaland, Puntland, Southwest, Galmudug, and HirShabelle, as well as Ministers, security chiefs, and President's aides.
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his PM Hassan Ali Khaire have chaired the forum ongoing in the heavily fortified Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia in the capital. The National Security Council meeting, which is the 8th since President Farmajo took the oath of office in February 2017 also dominated 2020 Universal suffrage and SNA rebuilding.