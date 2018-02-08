Somalia: Two Soldiers Killed in IED Explosion Afgoye District

At least two Somali soldiers were reported to have been killed, and several wounded in a landmine blast in Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region on Thursday, witnesses said.

The explosion which resulted from a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device [IED] ripped through a security checkpoint near Aden Seeraar farm close to Afgoye town.

Meanwhile, Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement posted on its-affiliated media outlets.

In the aftermath of the blast, Somali government security forces sealed off the scene and launched an investigation, but no arrest was reported so far.