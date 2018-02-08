Somalia: Al-Qaeda Greater Threat Than Isil in Some Places, Including Somalia

U.N. experts say al-Qaida's global network remains "remarkably resilient" and poses a greater threat than the Islamic State extremist group in several regions, including Yemen and Somalia.

The report by experts monitoring sanctions against both groups, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, said al-Qaida affiliates "remain a threat at least as serious" as IS in West Africa and South Asia.

In a separate report circulated Tuesday, U.N. experts said IS still poses "a significant and evolving threat around the world" despite recent setbacks in Iraq, Syria and the southern Philippines that forced the militants to relinquish strongholds.

The new report said unnamed countries highlight the support of some al-Qaida and IS members in the preparation of attacks, which poses "a potential new threat" in some regions.