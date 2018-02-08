Nigeria: Firm Set to Revolutionise Preparation for Exams Through Online Platform

To help students prepare for external examinations effectively, Chronicles Software Development Company Limited, has formally launched an online platform SuccessBox creatively designed for students to achieve 100 per cent success in their examinations.

Chief Executive Officer, Chronicles Software Development Company Limited, Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin, who spoke during the launch, assured that the solution will revolutionise the face of examination and students performance, owing to it's capacity to assess, score and organise tutorials for candidates in areas of deficiencies.

He said the test preparation platform www.successboxonline.com, which has a rewarding system is specifically designed to empower students to excel in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other external examinations.

He said, "This is one of our finest creation as a company, a world class test preparation and practice platformwww.successboxonline.com. We built and deployed it online and scaling it to ensure it accommodates the two million candidates projected by JAMB to take this year's UTME. SuccessBOX our flagship computer based test software is designed as a use-at-home practise solution. It was developed with the student in mind. It's mobile responsive feature ensure that students have a sleek and seamless user experience when engaging with the application from their mobile phones, this is the primary device from which user access the internet.

"The software has a large array of past question bank, the student has a large question sets to choose from and practice extensively. Our features of the platform include four test categories to choose from (Speed, Standard, Randomize and UTME Simulator). It has regulated timer controls, score feedback, question review functionality, performance analytics and lots more.

We use this medium to inform all intending JAMB candidates, that their success is just a click away. Once candidates register, they will begin to practice, its 100 per cent free."

Shortly after presenting a cheque of N1m to the winner of 2017 SuccesBOX Excellence Award, Tosin Alabi, a student of Deeper Life High School, Lagos, Oluwatosin announced a N10m scholarship for top 10 candidates for the 2018 edition.

He said, "As part of our 10 years anniversary we have pledge the sum of N10m in scholarship for the top 10 students on Successboxonline.com platform. This year's edition, we will select top 10 students using a combination of test and task based activity within the platform that uses a point system. The top 10 students will then emerge and be presented with their scholarship prize money of N1m each at the SuccessBOX Mega Excellence Conference & Awards in August."

Managing Partner, Oil & Gas Soft Skills Limited and Chairman, Chronicles Advisory Board, Mr. Emmanuel Emielu, described the solution as an innovative product, which has the capacity to widen access to education through its numerous features.