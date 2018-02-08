Nigeria: Obasanjo's Letter to Buhari Timely - Ezeife

interview

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife is a former Governor of Anambra State. He also served as Senior Special Assistant (Political) to a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview, the Harvard-trained economist speaks exclusively to Daily Trust on the letter written by Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari. Excerpts:

What is your reaction to the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari?

I respect Olusegun Obasanjo. I think God gives him wisdom in the area of politics. Whatever he does, he seems to succeed in politics. Therefore, his advice that President Buhari should not re-contest should not surprise anybody. Buhari wants to bring himself down. I don't think there is any way he can re-contest and win in this Nigeria he messed up. Who will vote for him, the hungry people in Kano or Kaduna? Since we know Nigeria, it has never been so bad. Is it the promises he made that were kept? It is very difficult to see how a person who likes Buhari will ask him to go for a second time. Anybody who is asking him to re-contest does not wish him well. Some people don't know whether it is the same Buhari we elected; who was so strong and young. I think it is the best advice. Obasanjo did the same thing in respect to former President Goodluck Jonathan. I support Obasanjo in his position that Buhari should not go and mess himself up trying to contest for a second term.

But you alleged that former President Obasanjo demolished your house in Asokoro, Abuja, when you told him not to re-contest for a third term when he tried to amend the constitution, why are you with him now?

You are right, Obasanjo makes mistakes, but he normally does some things better. I was a permanent secretary and I applied for allocation of land and I was offered by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). But when I wrote a four-page open letter to him not to re-contest for a third term, he demolished my house. I have no annoyance towards him today; but I am sure you or anybody who likes him will not tell him to re-contest.

You worked with many presidents, have you been close to Buhari?

His friend took me to him and I helped politically when a political party was formed and he became a presidential candidate. I don't have any grudge against Buhari for rejecting my people. That notwithstanding, I want to apply to see him in person to tell him something that may be good for Nigeria so that he may be remembered for good forever. It seems he does not want to restructure this country.

Will you contest for president if the chance comes for Igbo presidency?

Good question. I will be celebrating my 80th birthday this year and by 2019, I will be 81, there is no way I will contest for the presidency.