Angola: Culture Minister Deems Fundamental Ties Between Angola and Portugal

Luanda — The Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, on Wednesday evening in Lisbon, Portugal, deemed it fundamental to strengthen the ties that exist between Angolan and Portuguese citizens, particularly in the cultural domain, however, she stressed, each needs to preserve its own identity, despite the fact that both peoples have the Portuguese language as a common aspect.

To the minister - who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the "Artes Mirabilis Exhibition", which was attended by the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Marcos Barrica - one needs to respect the diversity of each country, because that contributes to their wealth.

Carolina Cerqueira went on to emphasise that the ties uniting the two countries are known for their century-old historical content, including the common language, the Portuguese.

As regards the exhibition, the minister said that the works on display show the vividness, diversity and profoundness of Angolan culture.

She seized the occasion to speak briefly of the Angolan plastic artist Augusto Ferreira, who passed away recently.

"Yesterday we lost another emblematic man of art in Angola, the plastic artist Augusto Ferreira, whose work is also on display, who, with his paintings, moved beyond the (national) borders and took with him the sentiment and the way of being of Angolans to many corners of the world. May his works continue in eternity and inspiring the young generations of Angolan artists", stressed Carolina Cerqueira.

She reminded that the African cultures have inspired a lot the European modernism, as one can see in the works of Pablo Picasso, among other artists.

The "Artes Mirabilis Exhibition" is bringing together fifty Angolan plastic artists and 20 ethnographic artefacts from the Angolan culture, specifically from the ancient Kongo Kingdom (northern Angola).

The event was organised in the ambit of the celebrations of the 04 February public holiday (Start of the Armed Struggle against Colonialism), as well as in anticipation of the 04 April public holiday (Peace and National Reconciliation Day).