Nigeria: 'Tinubu Can Heal Wounds'

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has voiced belief in the ability of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to heal wounds and unite the party as quickly as possible.

Chief Nkire backed President Muhammadu Buhari's choice of the APC national leader to reconcile warring party leaders in the APC.

He said although disagreement and marginalisation were normal in every large family, there was the urgent need to solve them "before it's too late."

Nkire, a former National Chairman of the Progressive People's Alliance (PPA), who joined the APC in 2013, said it was unfortunate that most party leaders who got into government forgot their compatriots who suffered together with them to win elections and produce the president "instead of ensuring that no Trojan was excluded."

He expressed hope that Senator Tinubu would advise relevant authorities to help stop a "sad situation where senior and prominent party members who spent their time and money to bring the APC to power were left roaming from house to house, looking for political appointments."