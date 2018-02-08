8 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Tinubu Can Heal Wounds'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muideen Olaniyi

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has voiced belief in the ability of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to heal wounds and unite the party as quickly as possible.

Chief Nkire backed President Muhammadu Buhari's choice of the APC national leader to reconcile warring party leaders in the APC.

He said although disagreement and marginalisation were normal in every large family, there was the urgent need to solve them "before it's too late."

Nkire, a former National Chairman of the Progressive People's Alliance (PPA), who joined the APC in 2013, said it was unfortunate that most party leaders who got into government forgot their compatriots who suffered together with them to win elections and produce the president "instead of ensuring that no Trojan was excluded."

He expressed hope that Senator Tinubu would advise relevant authorities to help stop a "sad situation where senior and prominent party members who spent their time and money to bring the APC to power were left roaming from house to house, looking for political appointments."

Nigeria

Buhari Fails to End Worsening Fuel Scarcity Across Nigeria

In what appears the worst fuel crisis in the country in recent history, petrol users in Nigeria have for two months… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.