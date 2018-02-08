Angola: State Secretary Reassures Support to Oil Institute

Sumbe — The Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, reiterated on Wednesday in sumbe city, central Cuanza Sul province, the continued support of his Ministry to the National Oil Institute (INP) to secure the future of the oil industry.

Addressing the INP staff during the presentation of the new principal, Mário Botelho de Vasconcelos, the official spoke of the existence of plans of expansion of the institution through the creation of a Higher Education facility.

Created in 1978, the institute has already trained at least 4,000 high school technicians, in the courses of Oil drilling, Geology and Mining, Mechanical and Industrial Maintenance, Submarine Technology, and at the basic level, Instrumentation, Electricity, Production Operators, English Language, and Computer Science.