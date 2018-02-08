Angola: Soap Manufacturer Needs Over U.S.$ 2 Million to Keep Production Going

Luanda — The soap manufacturer Rogério Leal e Filhos Lda needs at least two million dollars to carry on its normal monthly production of 1,500 tons.

The factory, installed with a production capacity of 250 tons per day, is currently producing less 40 tons of soap per day, due to the lack of raw material and financial means.

"When we had availability we used to work with a line production of 150 tons per day, a quantity that used to be more or less enough to respond the quest of the market, but with this situation the motto is to resist", said to Angop the factory the manager, Fernando Cunha.

In order for the factory to have a monthly production of 1,500 tons of soap, added the manager, it needs at least 400 tons of caustic soda, 400 tons of silicate, 12,000 boxes and 700 tons of fatty acid.

Rogério Leal e Filhos soap factory produces the "Off Azul " soap brand is located in a three-hectare plot of land. It has 70 employees and imports raw material from Indonesia, Malaysia and Portugal.