Angola: Head of State Focused On Economic Diplomacy

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday in Luanda defended a diplomacy turned to the economic sector, with the aim of attracting major private investment to the country.

According to the Angolan statesman, who was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of recently appointed ambassadors, the focus on economic diplomacy must also be used as a way to place Angolan products in other markets.

He highlighted the fact that diplomatic missions play an important role in the execution of the foreign policy of states.

João Lourenço explained that in the case of Angola, and considering its present situation, the diplomatic sector must show responsibility in securing greater co-operation.

Below is the list of the new officials appointed by the Head of State:

- JOÃO BERNARDO DE MIRANDA was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to France;

- GEORGES REBELO PINTO CHICOTI, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Permanent Representative to the European Union;

- JOÃO SALVADOR DOS SANTOS NETO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to China;

- JOAQUIM DUARTE POMBO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to São Tomé and Príncipe;

- MARGARIDA ROSA DA SILVA IZATA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the United Nations Offices and other international organisations in Geneva;

- MARIA FILOMENA LOBÃO TELO DELGADO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to South Africa;

- MARIA DE JESUS ??DOS REIS FERREIRA, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York;

- JOSÉ LUÍS DE MATOS AGOSTINHO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Spain;

- BEATRIZ ANTÓNIA MANUEL DE MORAIS, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Botswana;

- SYANGA KIVUILA SAMUEL ABÍLIO, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi.

Finally, the President of Republic appointed DOMINGOS GUILHERME as interim governor of the northern Bengo Province.

Domingos Guilherme is Deputy Governor of Bengo Province for Technical and Infrastructure Services.