8 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto's Suspended Players Free to Play in Champions League

Luanda — The suspension from participating in domestic competition imposed by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) to six of 1º de Agosto players has no effect in the Confederation of African of Football (CAF) competitions.

The information was disclosed on Wednesday night to Angolan Public Television (TPA) by the head of the Jurisdictional Council of the Angolan Football Federation, Sérgio Raimundo, who confirmed that CAF has not yet been notified on this issue, since the complaint lodged by the club, in regard to the FAF ruling, has not yet reached a final decision.

He also explained that a communication to CAF will be made only after a final decision is reached, adding that if a final ruling on this issue is not reached until Friday the team will go ahead and include the refereed players in the line-up for the CAF games.

To recall that FAF suspended seven 1º de Agosto players for 70 days for not responding to the national coach's call-up, thus staying out of the National Team, who were participating in Morocco, in the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN).

1º de Agosto are due to face Platinium of Zimbabwe on Sunday (04:pm) at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium.

