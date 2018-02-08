Namibia: List of New Cabinet Changes

Here follows the names and titles of the reshuffled Cabinet members
Minister of Presidential Affairs: Immanuel Ngatjizeko;
Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration: Frans Kapofi;
Minister of Mines and Energy: Tom Alweendo;
Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry: Alpheus !Naruseb;
Attorney-General: Albert Kawana;
Minister of Justice: Sackeus Shanghala;
Minister of Works and Transport: John Mutorwa;
Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development: Tjekero Tweya;
Director General of the National Planning Commission and Minister of Economic Planning: Obeth Kandjoze;
Minister of Information and Communication Technology: Stanley Simataa;
Minister of Urban and Rural Development: Peya Mushelenga; and
Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service: Erastus Utoni.