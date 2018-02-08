8 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: List of New Cabinet Changes

Here follows the names and titles of the reshuffled Cabinet members

Minister of Presidential Affairs: Immanuel Ngatjizeko;

Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration: Frans Kapofi;

Minister of Mines and Energy: Tom Alweendo;

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry: Alpheus !Naruseb;

Attorney-General: Albert Kawana;

Minister of Justice: Sackeus Shanghala;

Minister of Works and Transport: John Mutorwa;

Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development: Tjekero Tweya;

Director General of the National Planning Commission and Minister of Economic Planning: Obeth Kandjoze;

Minister of Information and Communication Technology: Stanley Simataa;

Minister of Urban and Rural Development: Peya Mushelenga; and

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service: Erastus Utoni.

