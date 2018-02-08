8 February 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pilato Demands Unza Re-Opening

By Charles Sakala

With Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo staying put on the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the Copperbelt University (CBU) remaining closed social commentator Chama Fumba has taken a dig at the minister.

UNZA and CBU students have lost the love of Luo who seems bent on punishing them for their social media crusade against her that deridingly coined the phrase man to man in reference to her.

Luo has said has said that UNZA will remain closed until the water samples taken from the institution that tested positive for cholera are cleared.

However it is understood that the universities have remained closed as government has no money to pay allowances for the students.

Below is Pilato's statement:

UNZA and CBU must OPEN

Thank you minister for giving us those half cooked excuses... ..now it's time to open the 2 universities. When you mess with our education you are messing with the future of our country and we will not tolerate that.

UNZA and CBU must OPEN or the minister's office be closed too.

