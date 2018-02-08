8 February 2018

Namibia: Jacobs Breaks Namibian Indoor Record

By Helge Schütz

Jolene Jacobs continued her fine early season form when she broke the Namibian 60m indoor record in Amsterdam last weekend.

Competing at the EAP league meeting at the Ostmeer Sportcentrum, Jacobs won her heat in 7,50 seconds to break Globine Majova's national record of 7,64 seconds which was established in Istanbul, Turkey in 2012.

Jacobs progressed to the final where she finished second in a time of 7,53 seconds.

She will compete at another indoor meeting in Ghent, Belgium this weekend as she tries to qualify for the World Indoor Championships which will be held in March.

Earlier this season she set a time of 7,53 seconds at the Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Camp, while the qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships is 7,40 seconds.

Namibian high jumper Conrad Blaauw has also been excelling at indoor meetings in Europe.

Last weekend he came third at an event in Switzerland with a height of 2,05 metres and the previous week he set a new Namibian indoor high jump record of 2,08m in Italy.

