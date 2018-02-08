Nigeria: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar in Private Meeting in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, is presently playing host to his counterparts from Jigawa and Kano State, Governor Badaru Abubakar and Governor Umar Ganduje respectively as well as the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

Ajimobi and his visitors, as at the time of filling this report, are still in the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan where they were having a private meeting.

Although the issues being discussed were not made known to journalists, feelers have it that the private meeting had to do with the sundry issues within the party and the recent incursion of herdsmen across the country.

Ajimobi was overheard while welcoming the visitors commending Ganduje on his initiative of addressing the cattle ranching issue that has been causing serious misunderstanding between farmers and herdsmen across the country.

None of the visitors addressed journalists nor answered any question when approached by journalists.

The visitors who stormed the Agodi Governor's Office at about6:40p.m, was initially received by the governor himself in his private office before leaving for the government house in their convoy of vehicles, where the private meeting is holding.

Journalists who had stormed the governors private office where visitors were usually hosted, expecting to be briefed and addressed on the mission of the visitors were jolted and disappointed when on the entry of the governor private office, were told to excuse the group, with Ajimobi emphasising that the visit is a private one.

As at the time of filing the report, no report, has been released on the visit by the visitor who was also gathered that would be on their way to Lagos immediately after the private meeting.