8 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tarime to Build 100 Houses for Police Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Beldina Nyakeke

Tarime — Plans are afoot for construction of 100 residential houses for police officers and warders in Tarime district.

The move is expected to significantly reduce the shortage of residential houses for the law enforcers in the district.

The Tarime District Commissioner, Mr Glorious Luoga said on February 7 that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

He noted that the envisaged houses will have a capacity of accommodating more than 150 families.

"The district has a shortage of 400 houses to accommodate the law enforcers. Currently, they are accommodated in houses built more than 50 years ago, something that endangers their lives and their families," he said.

He said the district has started the construction process and that the project will implemented in a 14-acre piece of land.

Mr Luoga urged development stakeholders to back his efforts of improving the quality of living of the law enforcers, adding that it will reflect in their efficiency to protect people and their properties.

"There are people who have pledged support, but we still need more stakeholder's support. They can support us by providing us with cash or building materials," he said.

Speaking on the progress of the project, a member of the project committee, Mr Emmanuel Kiula said they have already made more than 20,000 bricks and construction would commence soon.

Tanzania

Govt in Huge Plan to Decongest Dar

In a calculated move which will save billions of shillings Tanzania's economy loses daily, the government has outlined a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.