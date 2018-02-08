Tanzania: Tarime to Build 100 Houses for Police Officers

Tarime — Plans are afoot for construction of 100 residential houses for police officers and warders in Tarime district.

The move is expected to significantly reduce the shortage of residential houses for the law enforcers in the district.

The Tarime District Commissioner, Mr Glorious Luoga said on February 7 that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

He noted that the envisaged houses will have a capacity of accommodating more than 150 families.

"The district has a shortage of 400 houses to accommodate the law enforcers. Currently, they are accommodated in houses built more than 50 years ago, something that endangers their lives and their families," he said.

He said the district has started the construction process and that the project will implemented in a 14-acre piece of land.

Mr Luoga urged development stakeholders to back his efforts of improving the quality of living of the law enforcers, adding that it will reflect in their efficiency to protect people and their properties.

"There are people who have pledged support, but we still need more stakeholder's support. They can support us by providing us with cash or building materials," he said.

Speaking on the progress of the project, a member of the project committee, Mr Emmanuel Kiula said they have already made more than 20,000 bricks and construction would commence soon.