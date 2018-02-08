8 February 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: MCC Workers Clarify Welcoming Monrovia City Mayor-Designate Jefferson Koijee

By Jackson F. Kanneh,

Monrovia — Workers of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) have said the welcoming program of city mayor designate Jefferson Koijee on February 2 at the Monrovia City Hall was intended to show gratitude and appreciation to the President for the appointment of a young man to serve the city.

The MCC workers, in a press statement, noted that the program was not a "formal take over" ceremony, as it has been perceived in some quarters of the country.

"We are please to inform you and the public that the program by the workers was intended purely as an occasion to express gratitude to the President of Liberia, his excellency George Weah for the preferment of Hon. Jefferson Koijee, a young Liberian whose track records speak of his ability to promote and advance the pro-poor agenda of the CDC led government, and not a formal take over ceremony as been perceived in some quarters," the workers said.

The press statement, which was signed by the MCC workers chairman, Eric S. Doe, stated that the city corporation is a law abiding institution that is fully aware of the procedures involve with Presidential appointments before taking over such position.

"We want to make it emphatically clear that the workers of the Monrovia City Corporation are fully cognizant of the legislative procedures of confirming officials of government appointed by the President, before formally beginning their official duties or function," read the statement.

At the same time, the release emphasized that the workers are commitment to working with the Mayor designate in order to make Monrovia a "clean, green and safe".

