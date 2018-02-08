Liberia: Musa Dean Replaces 'Integrity Entrapped' Charles Gibson As Justice Minister-Designate

Photo: FrontPage Africa

President Weah poses for the playing of the national anthem.

Monrovia — Series of issues on ethical transgression reported by the media on Cllr. Charles Gibson when he was nominated as Justice Minister/Attorney General has forced President George Manneh Weah to rescind his preferment.

The President withdrew the nomination after a prolonged confirmation by the Liberian Senate. Gibson was nominated on Jan. 22 immediately when President Weah took his oath of office.

He's on record for misappropriating US$25,322.00 from a client, which led to his two-month suspension from direct and indirect practice of law by the Supreme Court in the bailiwick of Liberia.

FrontPageAfrica also discovered that Gibson lost his job at the United Nations Mission in Liberia for allegedly shortchanging one of his clients in a land deal.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Weah, through a communication to Gibson and the Pro-Tempore of the Senate, announced the rescinding of the preferment for the post.

Cllr. Musa Dean, who served as lead lawyer for the National Elections Commission (NEC) during the October 2017 election impasse, has been named as Justice Minister-designate.

Cllr. Dean served as the lead lawyer in the Hans Williams and Mardea Paykue versus the Government of Liberia in the landmark Angel Tokpa case.

He earned LL.M. (Master of Laws) with concentration on International Business Law from the Columbia University, School of Law in 1990 after getting his LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws) from the Louis Arthur Grimes, School of Law, University of Liberia in 1988.

He also attained Diploma in Telecommunications Management Studies from Bailbrook College, England in 1989.

Cllr. Dean is the founder and managing director of Dean & Associates, Inc. law office in Monrovia.

He served as the CEO of National Oil Company from 2003 to 2006 where he presided over the daily operations of the company; arranged and supervised the company's First Offshore Oil Exploration Licensing Round (Bid Round) in London, (March 29, 2004), and Houston, (April 1, 2004); presided over the successful completion of the Bid Rounds and the award of oil blocks for exploration.

From 1996-1997, he served as the Deputy Minister of Justice/Deputy Attorney General for Economic Affairs where he served as head of the Economic Division of the Ministry of Justice.

During his tenure, he ensured the prevention and prosecution of economic crimes; furnished legal opinions and rendered services requiring legal skills to the Executive Branch of the Government; assisted the Minister of Justice to procure the proper evidence for the prosecution or defense of suits and proceedings in the courts in which the Republic of Liberia was a party; and performed such specific tasks as delegated by the Minister of Justice.

Meanwhile, President Weah has nominated Nyemadi D. Pearson as Managing Director of Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Stanley Ford as Deputy Managing Director/Administration at LPRC.

Dr. Jerry Brown has been named as Acting Director General/Administrator of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, while Dama Yekeson-Koffa is nominated as Acting Deputy Director General/Administrator.

Cllr. Cooper Kruah is now the Minister-designate for Post and Telecommunications.

The rest of the appointments are as follows:

Liberia Immigration and Naturalization Service (LINS)

Moses K. Yebleh Deputy Commissioner for Administration

Land Commission

Ellen D. Pratt Land Use & Management

Libtelco

Richmond Nagbe Tobii Managing Director

National Fisheries

William Y. Boeh Deputy Director for Technical Service

National Document and Archives

Neilleh Daituah Director

Kollie Kamara Deputy Director/Administration Archives

Robert International Airport

Paula Fares Deputy General Manager Technical Services

Liberia National Police (LNP)

Robert Budy Deputy Director/Operations

John F. Kennedy Medical Center

Bureau of Concession

Daddy Gibson Deputy Director General Administration

Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC)

Nyemadi D. Pearson Managing Director

Stanley Ford Deputy Managing Director/Administration

National Transit Authority (NTA)

Joseph B. Wisseh Dep. Managing Director for Operations

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Emmet Reeves Deputy Minister for Operations

Edward Fineboy Assistant Minister for Operations

Paulita C.C. Wieh Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs

Abubakak Bah Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs

Ministry Post & Telecommunication

Cllr. Cooper Kruah Minister

Melvin Yealu Assistant Minister for Administration

Cyrus Kamara Assistant Minister for Research & Planning

Ministry of Labor

Togba Porte Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs

Ministry of Justice

Cllr. Musa F. Dean Minister

Ministry of Education

Felecia Sackey Donsumah Assistant Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education

Othello W. Nimely Asst. Minister of Education for Student Personnel Services

Henrietta M. Sackor Assistant Minister for General Administration

Domonic N. Kwene Assistant Minister for Research & Planning

James A. Massaquoi Assistant Minister for Fiscal Affairs & Human Resources

Gayflor Y. Washington Assistant Minister for Teacher Education

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Amb. Jarjar Kamara Senior Ambassador-At-large

Amb. Ibrahim Nyei Ambassador-At-Large

Amb. Robert Y. Lormia, II Ambassador-At-Large

Adonis Z. Greaves Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs

Austin Spiller Assistant Minister for Administration

Naomie Gray Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs

Rosetta N. Jackollie Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs

Maxwell P. Vah Assistant Minister for American Affairs

Sylvester K. Pewee Assistant Minister for Public Affairs

Sherdrick M. Jackson Asst. Min. for International Cooperation & Economic Affairs

Abratha P. Doe Assistant Minister for European Asian Affairs