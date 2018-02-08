Liberia: Musa Dean Replaces 'Integrity Entrapped' Charles Gibson As Justice Minister-Designate

Monrovia — Series of issues on ethical transgression reported by the media on Cllr. Charles Gibson when he was nominated as Justice Minister/Attorney General has forced President George Manneh Weah to rescind his preferment.
The President withdrew the nomination after a prolonged confirmation by the Liberian Senate. Gibson was nominated on Jan. 22 immediately when President Weah took his oath of office.
He's on record for misappropriating US$25,322.00 from a client, which led to his two-month suspension from direct and indirect practice of law by the Supreme Court in the bailiwick of Liberia.
FrontPageAfrica also discovered that Gibson lost his job at the United Nations Mission in Liberia for allegedly shortchanging one of his clients in a land deal.
According to the Executive Mansion, President Weah, through a communication to Gibson and the Pro-Tempore of the Senate, announced the rescinding of the preferment for the post.
Cllr. Musa Dean, who served as lead lawyer for the National Elections Commission (NEC) during the October 2017 election impasse, has been named as Justice Minister-designate.
Cllr. Dean served as the lead lawyer in the Hans Williams and Mardea Paykue versus the Government of Liberia in the landmark Angel Tokpa case.
He earned LL.M. (Master of Laws) with concentration on International Business Law from the Columbia University, School of Law in 1990 after getting his LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws) from the Louis Arthur Grimes, School of Law, University of Liberia in 1988.
He also attained Diploma in Telecommunications Management Studies from Bailbrook College, England in 1989.
Cllr. Dean is the founder and managing director of Dean & Associates, Inc. law office in Monrovia.
He served as the CEO of National Oil Company from 2003 to 2006 where he presided over the daily operations of the company; arranged and supervised the company's First Offshore Oil Exploration Licensing Round (Bid Round) in London, (March 29, 2004), and Houston, (April 1, 2004); presided over the successful completion of the Bid Rounds and the award of oil blocks for exploration.
From 1996-1997, he served as the Deputy Minister of Justice/Deputy Attorney General for Economic Affairs where he served as head of the Economic Division of the Ministry of Justice.
During his tenure, he ensured the prevention and prosecution of economic crimes; furnished legal opinions and rendered services requiring legal skills to the Executive Branch of the Government; assisted the Minister of Justice to procure the proper evidence for the prosecution or defense of suits and proceedings in the courts in which the Republic of Liberia was a party; and performed such specific tasks as delegated by the Minister of Justice.
Meanwhile, President Weah has nominated Nyemadi D. Pearson as Managing Director of Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Stanley Ford as Deputy Managing Director/Administration at LPRC.
Dr. Jerry Brown has been named as Acting Director General/Administrator of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, while Dama Yekeson-Koffa is nominated as Acting Deputy Director General/Administrator.
Cllr. Cooper Kruah is now the Minister-designate for Post and Telecommunications.
The rest of the appointments are as follows:
Liberia Immigration and Naturalization Service (LINS)
Moses K. Yebleh Deputy Commissioner for Administration
Land Commission
Ellen D. Pratt Land Use & Management
Libtelco
Richmond Nagbe Tobii Managing Director
National Fisheries
William Y. Boeh Deputy Director for Technical Service
National Document and Archives
Neilleh Daituah Director
Kollie Kamara Deputy Director/Administration Archives
Robert International Airport
Paula Fares Deputy General Manager Technical Services
Liberia National Police (LNP)
Robert Budy Deputy Director/Operations
John F. Kennedy Medical Center
Dr. Jerry Brown Acting Director General/Administrator
Dama Yekeson-Koffa Acting Deputy Director General/Administrator
Bureau of Concession
Daddy Gibson Deputy Director General Administration
Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC)
Nyemadi D. Pearson Managing Director
Stanley Ford Deputy Managing Director/Administration
National Transit Authority (NTA)
Joseph B. Wisseh Dep. Managing Director for Operations
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Emmet Reeves Deputy Minister for Operations
Edward Fineboy Assistant Minister for Operations
Paulita C.C. Wieh Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs
Abubakak Bah Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs
Ministry Post & Telecommunication
Cllr. Cooper Kruah Minister
Melvin Yealu Assistant Minister for Administration
Cyrus Kamara Assistant Minister for Research & Planning
Ministry of Labor
Togba Porte Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs
Ministry of Justice
Cllr. Musa F. Dean Minister
Ministry of Education
Felecia Sackey Donsumah Assistant Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education
Othello W. Nimely Asst. Minister of Education for Student Personnel Services
Henrietta M. Sackor Assistant Minister for General Administration
Domonic N. Kwene Assistant Minister for Research & Planning
James A. Massaquoi Assistant Minister for Fiscal Affairs & Human Resources
Gayflor Y. Washington Assistant Minister for Teacher Education
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Amb. Jarjar Kamara Senior Ambassador-At-large
Amb. Ibrahim Nyei Ambassador-At-Large
Amb. Robert Y. Lormia, II Ambassador-At-Large
Adonis Z. Greaves Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs
Austin Spiller Assistant Minister for Administration
Naomie Gray Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs
Rosetta N. Jackollie Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs
Maxwell P. Vah Assistant Minister for American Affairs
Sylvester K. Pewee Assistant Minister for Public Affairs
Sherdrick M. Jackson Asst. Min. for International Cooperation & Economic Affairs
Abratha P. Doe Assistant Minister for European Asian Affairs