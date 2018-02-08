Liberia: Religious Group Wants Weah to Lead Liberia to Jesus

A religious group under the banner Emmanuel Love is urging President George Manneh Weah to lead Liberia to Jesus Christ if he must succeed as Liberia's 24th president.

Speaking to this paper Tuesday, 6 February, Evangelist Donatus S. Nayensuabo said Emmanuel Love was celebrating its 198th Anniversary of the redemption of the church by the Lord Jesus Christ.

Evangelist Nayensuabo says he wants people to know that if the divine mission of preaching repentance, salvation and the second coming of Jesus Christ is not fulfilled, God will destroy and turn the land over to foreigners.

The religious group official warns that the failure of President Weah to unite the people and take them to Jesus Christ will not only destroy his leadership as president but will cause Liberians to suffer from the wrath of God.

According to Evangelist Nayensuabo, the church was redeemed in 1820 from the United States of America and church slavery to come into Africa to preach repentance, salvation and the second coming of Jesus Christ.

He notes that it was on February 6 in 1820 that the deliverance was made possible, thus marking the church's anniversary.He says because the church failed to remember February 6 of each year, the country is heading in the wrong direction. Evangelist Nayensuabo says the goal of Emmanuel Love is to restore in the mind of the people in this nation that they have a mission with Jesus Christ.

"Our aim is to be able to remember that we have a Divine mission, the African continent must know about Jesus, Liberia must also know about the coming of Jesus Christ," the evangelist notes.

He recalls that in 1822 when the settlers arrived here, the church consecrated the land before naming it Christopolis. Evangelist According to him the Emmanuel Love organization has a mandate to lead the nation back to Jesus Christ, but they cannot do it alone.

He says there is a need for other denominations to join them in their quest to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ.