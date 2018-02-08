Liberia: Weah Names New Justice Minister

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Amid mounting public opposition, President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect withdrawn the nomination of Justice Minister-designate, Cllr. Charles Gibson, replacing him with Cllr. Musa Dean.

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia, official home of the Presidency says the decision was made on February 7, 2018 in an official communication to Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie, and the nominee had faced senate hearing, but was yet to be confirmed.

Cllr. Dean was named among the list of several other nominations made on Wednesday night, February. Cllr. Dean of the Dean and Dean Law Firm was the lead lawyer for the National Elections Commission during the prolong electoral disputes here from the fall out of the October 10, 2017 polls.

The withdrawal by the President followed several reports in local dailies here, bordering on the integrity of Cllr. Gibson, who is said to be a childhood friend of President Weah.

He was amongst the first batch of nominees named by the President, who faced senate hearings, but the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and Finance and Development Planning-designate respectively were immediately confirmed, while his confirmation was put on hold.

Cllr. Gibson was involved in misappropriating US$25, 322.00 from a client and subsequently suspended from legal practice within the bailiwick of Liberia by the Supreme Court, a penalty that was upheld up to his nomination as Minister of Justice and Attorney General-designate, for the Republic of Liberia.

He however restituted the money and his suspension was recently lifted by the Supreme Court of Liberia. Additionally, a lady identified as Freda Mensah, accused him of attempting to shortchange her on a 75-acre farmland he had reportedly sold on her behalf.

Gibson allegedly received an initial payment of US$22,000, but reported only US$2,000. He has not officially responded to this recent allegation that emerged after he was nominated by the President.