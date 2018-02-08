Liberia: Weah Intervenes in UL Standoff

President George Manneh Weah has approved additional expenditure intended to enhance banking operations on the Main and Fendell campuses of the University of Liberia to facilitate the late registration of students that missed earlier deadline set.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader further requested for the semester to be extended by one month in order to accommodate the late registration students due to the loss in time as a result of protests.

Meanwhile, President Weah has urged students at the state-run university to remain calm as his administration ensures their concerns are addressed.

Recently, there has been series of protests on the main campus of the University of Liberia by students demanding the resignation of the university's president Dr. Ophelia Weeks.

The students accused the UL authorities for closing the registration period when more than 8,000 students have not registered, though they have already paid their fees to the bank.

They accused Dr. Weeks of being insensitive to the plight of struggling students, most of whom are self-sponsored.

The protest by the students turned violent Monday leaving several of their colleagues injured by several vehicles including the official vehicle of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers.