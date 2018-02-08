8 February 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lawmakers 'Murmuring'

By A. Omaska Jallah

Some members of the legislature are said to be murmuring over salary cut as proposed by President George N. Weah recently.

During his recent state of the nation address, the president announced that he will reduce his salary and benefits by 25 percent and asked members of the legislature to follow suit.

But since then, members of that august body are yet to emulate the president's example.

According to sources in the legislature, the lawmakers, particularly members of the House of Representatives during their Tuesday Executive Session, were agitating that their salaries will not be cut.

Our sources said the lawmakers are demanding to be given the same benefits members of the 53rd legislature were making.

Members of the House of Representatives, according to sources, spent several hours in their executive session discussing the president's proposal, with majority opposing the proposal.

The lawmakers are said to be planning to meet with President Weah to inform him that they will not be part of his proposed salary cut.

The pronouncement by President Weah to reduce his salary and benefits was greeted with joy by Liberians, considering the deteriorating state of the country's economy.

Many people spoken to at the time hailed the president's decision and called on members of the legislature to follow suit.

